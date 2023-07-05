Many Americans are heading to Europe this summer. But after chaos in 2022, is European aviation ready?

London — Many Americans who visited Europe in 2022 saw their summer vacation plans marred by travel chaos. Strikes, staff shortages and canceled flights mired the first full-fledged season of summer travel after the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic ground tourism to a halt.

This year, Americans and Europeans alike are still clearly eager to get back out and explore the world. Data from online travel agency Hopper shows demand for international trips already outpacing the summer of 2022. Despite the average cost of airfares increasing to a six-year high, Europe is still the number one region of choice for Americans planning vacations.

Lingering staff shortages in the wake of the mass layoffs and career changes among airline and airport support staff during the coronavirus lockdowns, coupled with rebounding demand, made for grueling waits at security checkpoints last year. With gaps in rosters and new staff lacking experience, many major airports were simply unable to cope with the demand after COVID restrictions were lifted.

But Senior Vice President of Communications for the European division of Airports Council International (ACI) Virginia Lee told CBS News that those staffing issues have been "largely overcome" and people should "travel with confidence."

"Airports have been going to extraordinary lengths to improve [employment] packages where they can, to look at employment conditions where they can, and doing everything in their power to make them attractive places to work," Lee said.

But staffing isn't the only concern, and there have been warnings that Americans flying around Europe this summer may not find things much better than last year.

Passengers line up to board a Ryanair flight at Paris-Beauvais airport, June 20, 2023, in Tille, France. Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty

Eurocontrol, the agency that manages airspace and flight traffic control for most of the continent, has warned that the war in Ukraine and the subsequently higher number of military flights around Europe have reduced the space for civilian flights by as much as 20%.

Britain's The Times newspaper said important regions like Marseille, Athens and Budapest would likely experience "high overloads" of air traffic on most days, and that many other European travel hubs, including London, Barcelona and Brussels, could also experience major congestion on peak days such as Fridays and weekends.

There's also the looming threat of industrial action by air traffic controllers, security workers, baggage handlers and other vital staff, particularly in France and Britain, which have both been hit by repeated strikes over the last year and which both have airports that serve as key entry points and hubs for travelers from the U.S.

Aviation consultant John Strickland told CBS News that while strikes are unlikely to affect flights arriving from the U.S., they could disrupt people's travel plans within Europe.

"If [passengers] are flying on flights like, U.K. to Spain, Portugal, or Italy, those are more susceptible if there is a French air traffic control strike or manpower shortages," Strickland said. "It can certainly cause delays and, maybe in extreme, force cancellations."

Strickland said there's little passengers can do to avoid getting caught up in strike action, so "it's more about being informed and aware, than concerned."

"Sometimes we don't know about these strikes until the last minute, or if you get a combination of bad weather and manpower shortage, that can cause problems, but they're a bit unpredictable."

Supply chain issues similar to those currently affecting U.S. airlines could also cause problems in Europe. New aircraft not being delivered on time means airlines are "having headaches" planning their peak season schedules, according to Strickland, while a lack of spare parts is delaying repairs.

But despite the warnings, airports in Europe have expressed confidence that the scenes of chaos seen at check-in lobbies and baggage carousels in the summer of 2022 will not be repeated this year. Thousands of Americans with itchy feet will be hoping that confidence is not misplaced.

According to Eurocontrol data, travel between Europe and North America has already returned to pre-pandemic levels with around 1,500 flights crossing the Atlantic daily, while most other regions have been slower to recover.

Claire Irvin, who leads travel coverage for The Times and The Sunday Times, said the soaring demand is to be expected.

"Post-pandemic pent-up demand continues with demographics less affected by the cost-of-living crisis intent on living out the adventures they dreamed of during lockdowns," she told CBS News. "They are taking their families with them, with multi-generational trips on the rise around the world."

Irvin pointed to another growing trend that could reflect some level of heightened caution on the part of globetrotters after the mayhem of last summer: More people appear to be opting for the help of travel agents and tour operators, who can provide extra reassurance and support in the event of unforeseen disruptions.