U.S. sanctions 4 companies, oil tankers with ties to Venezuela

Washington — The United States imposed sanctions on four companies and associated oil tankers that it says have ties to Venezuela, in the latest escalation against the South American nation.

The Treasury Department said in a statement Wednesday that the latest wave of sanctions targets oil traders and vessels it says are helping prop up President Nicolás Maduro's regime.

"President Trump has been clear: We will not allow the illegitimate Maduro regime to profit from exporting oil while it floods the United States with deadly drugs," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "The Treasury Department will continue to implement President Trump's campaign of pressure on Maduro's regime."

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Wednesday that the U.S. sanctioned the entities "for illegally operating in Venezuela's oil sector."

"The Trump Administration is also blocking four associated oil tankers, part of a shadow fleet that funds Nicolás Maduro's illegitimate, corrupt regime and allows Maduro and his cronies to evade sanctions," Pigott said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump called for a "total and complete blockade" on all sanctioned oil tankers that enter or depart Venezuela, and the U.S. has seized two sanctioned vessels as the military increases its presence in the region.

The Trump administration's pressure campaign on Venezuela has included dozens of deadly strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats in the region. Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly threatened land strikes against Venezuela, said the U.S. "knocked out" a "big facility" last week linked to the alleged drug smuggling operations, but his administration has provided few details on the matter.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Mr. Trump told reporters Monday in Florida.

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and working with gangs designated by the U.S. as terrorist organizations — which Maduro denies.