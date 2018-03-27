Does expulsion of 60 diplomats signal end of Trump's "illusion" about Russia?

Russia promises to respond harshly to an unprecedented international rebuke. More than 20 countries announced on Monday they are expelling Russian diplomats. The U.S. ordered 60 Russians to leave and will close the Russian consulate in Seattle.

The coordinated action is in response to the escalating feud over the alleged nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. In addition to expulsions, the Russians are considering which consulate to close there. It's fast becoming the most serious diplomatic crisis since the Cold War, reports CBS News' Charlie D'Agata.

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Bill Burns say President Trump's tougher stance signals a major shift in tactics.

"It seems to me it's the end of an illusion. In a sense, the illusion under which President Trump seems to have operated for a while. The illusion that you could do some kind of a grand bargain with Putin's Russia," Burns said.

The Kremlin has already vowed to respond in kind to the expulsion of 60 suspected spies from the U.S. – unprecedented numbers and an unexpectedly hard line from a Trump administration that has been reluctant to square off against president Vladimir Putin.

It's a show of solidarity for Britain and retaliation for what British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called "an unacceptable pattern of behavior from Russia."

"It manifests itself across the globe, from Syria to Salisbury and people have had enough of it," Johnson said.



The statement is seen as retribution for a litany of Russian transgressions against the West including annexing Crimea, the ongoing military conflict with Ukraine, suspected meddling in foreign elections and President Putin's boasts of new nuclear weapons capable of striking the U.S.

On Tuesday morning Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, condemned the expulsions as a small group of countries giving into blackmail. He also said there should be no doubt that Russia will respond saying no one would put up with such thuggish behavior and Russia certainly won't.