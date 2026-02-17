Police arrest man running toward the Capitol carrying shotgun, wearing tactical vest

Washington — An 18-year-old man allegedly carrying a shotgun and running toward the Capitol was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday, the head of the police force said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man parked a white Mercedes SUV near the Capitol just after noon and exited the vehicle with the shotgun. He then began running toward the West Front of the Capitol, the side that is adjacent to the National Mall.

"This individual was challenged by United States Capitol Police officers in order to drop the weapon, which he did comply with," Sullivan said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "He laid down the weapon and then laid down on the ground and was taken into custody by our United States Capitol Police officers."

Sullivan said the man, whom he did not name, was wearing a tactical vest and had tactical gloves. He said the shotgun was loaded, and the man was carrying additional rounds. Officers found a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in his vehicle, Sullivan said.

The police chief said the suspect was not previously known to Capitol Police. He said the individual is an 18-year-old "who does not live in the area." He said the vehicle was not registered to the individual and he had multiple addresses, "so we're trying to chase down where he actually came from."

Asked by a reporter about the suspect's motive, Sullivan said police were unaware of a motive and that the investigation is ongoing.

U.S. Capitol Police noted earlier Tuesday that the individual was in custody and that there did not appear to be other suspects or an ongoing threat.

Sullivan commended the officers who apprehended the man.

"Who knows what could have happened if we wouldn't have had officers here standing guard like they do every single day," he said.