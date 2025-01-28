University of South Carolina apologizes for playing song by LSU star's slain father at end of game

The University of South Carolina athletic department announced Sunday that the women's basketball team's arena DJ has been suspended for one game for the choice of music played at the end of the Gamecocks' win over LSU on Friday.

The DJ, who goes by the stage name DJ T.O., played the song "Cut Friends" by Camouflage. The artist, whose real name was Jason Johnson, was the father of LSU player Flau'Jae Johnson. He was murdered in 2003, about six months before Flau'Jae was born.

No. 2 South Carolina beat No. 5 LSU 66-56 on Friday night for the Tigers' first loss.

Flau'jae Johnson posted on social media a picture from the DJ's Instagram account that referenced the song. She added the message, "I'll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that"

The South Carolina athletic department wrote on social media that the DJ's actions were disrespectful to the LSU program and fans and that conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should enhance sports and not be used to target individual players.

"Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau'Jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans," the athletic department said. "We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women's basketball has earned, and we apologize to Flau'Jae, her family and LSU."

DJ T.O. apologized for the song choice but said it had nothing to do with the LSU player.

"I apologize for playing Cut Friends Instrumental at the game yesterday," she said in a statement Saturday. "It is never my intent to disrespect anyone or offend anyone when my job is to have fun and make sure other people have a good time. I'm from the Lowcountry/C-Port area so I've been playing it for years, even at other games, but I shouldn't have played it at yesterday's game."

Flau'Jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers plays against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. / Getty Images

According to CBS Sports, Johnson finished Friday's game with 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting, while also tallying four rebounds and a pair of assists. LSU ended up shooting just 29.9% as a team in the loss.

Johnson was an All-SEC Second Team selection for her performance during the 2023-24 season, CBS Sports reported.