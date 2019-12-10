U of Phoenix owner to pay $191 million settlement for deceptive ads

University of Phoenix owner Apollo Education Group must pay $191 million to settle federal charges centered on how it marketed possible job opportunities to students promising their placement offices had solid job contacts at AT&T, Twitter and other companies, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.

Under the settlement, Apollo Education will pay $50 million in cash to the agency and spend another $141 million to cancel the debt acquired by students who were deceived by the marketing, federal officials said. The FTC said Apollo Education's $191 million sets an agency record.

"This is the largest settlement the commission has obtained in a case against a for-profit school," said Andrew Smith, FTC consumer protection bureau director. "Students making important decisions about their education need the facts, not fantasy job opportunities that do not exist."

This is a developing story.