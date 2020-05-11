After photos of packed flight, United Airlines says it can't guarantee empty middle seats

United Airlines says it can't guarantee that center-aisle seats on its planes will remain empty after a doctor tweeted an image of a packed weekend flight and questioned the airline's social-distancing practices.

California cardiologist Ethan Weiss, who was flying home from Newark, New Jersey, said in the social media post on Saturday that it would be the "last time I'll be flying again for a very long time." Weiss noted that he had just days earlier received an email from United that vowed, "We're automatically blocking middle seats to give you enough space on board."

I guess @united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days? Every seat full on this 737 pic.twitter.com/rqWeoIUPqL — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 9, 2020

Despite that email, United pointed to its website, which says that it can't guarantee that passengers will be seated next to an unoccupied seat. It adds that given the low demand for travel, it's likely that customers would have space between seats.

Such contradictory messages is sparking concern among passengers, and could hinder airlines in convincing consumers to resume flying as the economy begins to reopen.

"They could have avoided this by just communicating better," Weiss wrote about the reaction of other passengers on the flight. "They literally just sent an email 10 days ago telling all of us the middle seats would be empty."

In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, United said the flight had carried an additional 25 medical professionals who were flying for free after volunteering to work in New York, where the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 330,000 people.

"We've provided complimentary flights for more than 1,000 doctors and nurses in the past few weeks alone —and all passengers and employees were asked to wear face coverings, consistent with our new policy," the company said in the statement.

United isn't the only airline that can't guarantee social distancing on flights. Only a handful are stipulating that they won't sell middle seats, including Delta and Southwest, according to travel site ThePointsGuy. With air travel slowly starting to pick up but airlines still operating a limited number of flights, some planes have been packed, the site noted.

Major airlines have cut capacity by up to 90% to cope with a roughly 97% slide in customer demand for flights, according to CBS News' Kris Van Cleave.

A growing number of airlines are requiring customers wear face coverings, as well as their crew members. Virtually every major airline, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, now requires passengers to don face masks.