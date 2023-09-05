United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop after "technology issue"

United Airlines said Tuesday that it has resumed flights after briefly grounding all aircraft in the U.S. at their point of departure due to a "systemwide technology issue."

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," United said on X, the service previously known as Twitter.

Earlier, the carrier said planes that are already airborne "are continuing to their destination as planned." It didn't disclose the cause of the technology glitch or offer additional details.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United asked the agency to pause all its departures nationwide, according to a statement sent to CBS News. It referred further questions to United.