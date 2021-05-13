Number of Americans applying for jobless aid falls to lowest level since the pandemic

The number of Americans filing for initial jobless aid fell to another post-pandemic low last week as the economy continues to recover and layoffs ease.

Some 473,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 1, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's a drop of 34,000 from the previous week and the lowest weekly claims figure since March 14, 2020. Claims remain roughly double the number of weekly aid applications in a typical week before the health crisis.

Another 103,600 people filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for self-employed and gig workers.

While layoffs around the U.S. are slowing, millions of Americans are still relying on jobless benefits. Nearly 17 million people were receiving some sort of jobless aid as of April 24, an increase of half a million from the prior week.

This is a developing story.