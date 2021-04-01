Unemployment claims rise, showing job losses continue amid pandemic

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid ticked up last week, signaling that layoffs continue even as the overall economy slowly recovers.

Some 719,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of 61,000 from the week before.

Another 237,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for the self-employed and gig workers.

Still, the weekly figures are slowly improving. The four-week average dropped to 719,000, its lowest level in over a year. The average is considered a more reliable sign of the trend in jobless claims, because it strips out weekly fluctuations that may be due to things like extreme weather or technical glitches.

The total number of people receiving jobless aid fell to 18.2 million as of mid-March, down 1.5 million from the prior week.

This is a developing story.