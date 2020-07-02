Unemployment rate fell to 11.1% in June, with 4.8 million jobs added

The nation's high unemployment rate dropped in June, falling to 11.1% from 13.3%, as more Americans went back to work. Some 4.8 million jobs were added, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.

Unemployment fell broadly, across demographic groups and levels of education, but remained in double-digits for all.

The leisure and hospitality sector led job gains, adding 2.1 million jobs as restaurants and bars across the country reopened.

Retail generated 740,000 jobs, and education and health services added 568,000.

"One powerful revelation from today's jobs report is how swiftly U.S. job growth can bounce back once officials give employers the green light on reopening," economists at the jobs website Glassdoor wrote in a note.

"June's figures are a litmus test for how rapidly businesses can reopen once the nation finally brings the coronavirus under control — a reason for optimism in coming months," the Glassdoor economists wrote.

However, employment in all sectors is far below where it was prior to March, when the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a standstill.

In addition, a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the south and west late last month has likely halted leisure industry gains as many of those businesses pull back on their reopenings.

A separate Labor Department survey released Thursday showed that 2.2 million Americans applied for jobless assistance or self-employed unemployment aid in the last week of June, indicating that historically high layoffs are continuing even as many businesses reopen.

This is a developing story.

