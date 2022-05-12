Siemens exits Russia, saying "we condemn" attack on Ukraine

How effective have sanctions been against Russia?

German engineering giant Siemens is exiting Russia, joining the long list of companies that have severed ties with the country because of its war in Ukraine.

The move will cost the company, known for making home appliances and medical devices, more than $630 million, the company disclosed Thursday in a quarterly earnings report.

"We condemn the war in Ukraine and have decided to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia, Roland Busch, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision, given our duty of care for our employees and long-standing customer relationships, in a market where we have been actively for almost 170 years."

Siemens was among the first to suspend international deliveries and new business in Russia and Belarus, the company said.

Some of the world's best-known brands have scaled back their business in Russia or exited the country. Apple and Microsoft suspended sales of their products in Russia, while IBM in March said it was no longer selling technology there and does "not do business with Russian military organizations."

Nearly 1,000 companies have curtailed operations in Russia, according to a running tally that's updated daily by Yale University management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his team.