Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and let other European nations do the same

U.S. poised to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve re-export of the same kind of tanks from partner countries, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated and concerted manner internationally," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin.

Germany said it would initially provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its military stocks, with the goal of establishing two battalions. It will also provide ammunition and logistics. It said other European partners would also deliver tanks from their stocks, for which they had been awaiting approval from Germany as the manufacturing nation.

Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon, the German government's statement said.

The United States is also poised to send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. After months of insisting its M-1 Abrams were too complex to operate and maintain, U.S. officials said the United States would be sending the top-of-the-line main battle tanks to Ukrainian forces, giving them new battlefield capabilities against dug-in Russian troops.

U.S. officials said it would likely be many months before the American tanks arrive in Ukraine, however, as Ukrainian forces will need to be trained in operation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Germany said it would rapidly issue any relevant licenses to partner countries who want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.