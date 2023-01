Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.