U.K. police forces announce "more assertive" approach to tackle antisemitism during protests

Britain's two biggest police forces announced Wednesday that officers would take an "enhanced approach" to counter antisemitism, arresting protesters who use certain slogans and phrases, in response to what they said was surging hate crimes targeting Jewish people in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was a response, the London Metropolitan and Greater Manchester Police forces said, to Sunday's terrorist attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting a Hanukkah event, in which 15 people were fatally shot. Police also cited a spate of incidents on British soil, including a vehicle and knife assault outside a synagogue in Manchester in October that left two Jewish people dead.

"Antisemitic hate crime has surged, protests have intensified, and online abuse has grown since 2023," the police forces said. "The increased fear in Jewish communities, and high number of terrorist attacks disrupted in recent years requires an enhanced response."

"The words and chants used, especially in protests, matter and have real world consequences," the statement said. "Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive."

The forces said that officers "have consistently been advised" by British prosecutors that "many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don't meet prosecution thresholds" under the U.K.'s current hate speech laws, so the new approach would work largely under the existing Public Order Act.

"We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as 'globalize the intifada' and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action," the police said. "Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed — words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests."

An elderly activist is arrested in Parliament Square in London, England, on Aug. 9, 2025, by police officers during a protest to show support for the Palestine Action group, which is a banned organization in the U.K. Richard Baker/In Pictures/Getty

"The current laws are inadequate," said the statement attributed to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Manchester Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson, adding that the forces welcomed a planned review by the government of existing public order and hate crime laws.

"Jewish communities across London, Greater Manchester, and the rest of the United Kingdom are already worried and scared," the police statement said, and that the attacks in Australia and Manchester "only adds to it."

The police said officers would be briefed on this new approach, calling the measures "practical and immediate," but offering little detail on what, beyond the specific phrase about a global "intifada," might now be deemed illegal behavior.

It said there had already been stepped-up police patrols around synagogues, Jewish schools and community venues.

"Our intent is clear: create a hostile environment for offenders and a safer environment for Jewish communities, while protecting lawful protest," the police said. "It is possible to protest in support of Palestinian people without intimidating Jewish communities or breaking the law."

One of the leaders of pro-Palestinian protests in the U.K., Palestinian Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal, criticized the announcement by the British police, calling it "another low in the political repression of protest for Palestinian rights," according to CBS News' partner network BBC News.

He said there was no consultation with his organization "before making this far-reaching statement on our rights."

"The horrific massacre in Sydney, Australia should not be used as a justification to further repress fundamental democratic rights of protest and free speech in this country," Jamal said.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews advocacy group said in a social media post that its members "strongly welcome this necessary intervention" by the police forces, which it said came "after repeated urging from the Board of Deputies and others."

Australia takes a different approach

Authorities in Australia are still in the early days of their investigation into the Bondi Beach attack, but they have faced sharp criticism from the Jewish community in Sydney and abroad over a perceived lack of preparedness given a documented rise in antisemitism.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said it was "motivated by Islamic State ideology," and he and was quick to label it "an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism."

Albanese said just hours after the attack that his government was "prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws."

Police have said the suspects — a father and son — used rifles and shotguns owned legally by the older man. Albanese proposed new laws to limit the number of guns a licensed owner can obtain, and a review into how existing licenses could be subject to renewal over time.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales state, where Bondi Beach is located, said Monday that the attack "demands an overwhelming response," announcing that more than 320 police officers would be "deployed today, and we will continue to increase that number."

He said Tuesday that the state was looking at reforms that could include denying permission for protests after terror events.

"My concern is that a mass demonstration in this combustible situation with our multicultural community could light a flame that would be impossible to extinguish," Minns told reporters, according to The Guardian newspaper. "In many cases, particularly in relation to restrictions on protests, there are constitutional issues. So, it has to be drafted in a particular way. We have to be very clear about the designation and the reason for it. I'm being crystal clear about it. I'm worried about a combustible situation and community harmony. That's the reason we would introduce this legislation. It's begun, the drafting process has begun. But when it's completed I'll let you know."

The state premier added, however, that there had been "a lot of conflation that protests lead to violence because some chants are being said, yet the events on Sunday were not related to a protest at all."

Mourners gather for a tribute at the Bondi Pavillion, in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, that targeted a Jewish gathering the previous day, Dec. 15, 2025. Saeed KHAN/AFP/Getty

Minns said any new law brought in would target no specific group, but rather "be a blanket rule in place" only in the wake of a terrorist incident.

Albanese, speaking in a radio interview on Wednesday, highlighted some of the measures his government has already taken to address antisemitism, including appointing the nation's first ever envoy dedicated to the topic.

"We've strengthened legislation to address antisemitism and hateful conduct — criminalized hate speech advocating violence," Albanese said, noting also "a landmark ban on the Nazi salute and hate symbols" adopted last year.

"We've enhanced protection of Jewish communities," the prime minister said, adding in conclusion: "There's more to do."