UAW President Shawn Fain to address workers as strike escalates

Nearly 5,000 autoworkers laid off since UAW strike began 4 weeks ago

Members of the United Auto Workers are getting an update from UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday as the union's strike against the Big Three automakers concludes its fourth week.

The UAW ramped up its walkout on Thursday by shutting down Ford's largest factory in Louisville, Kentucky, where 8,700 members left their jobs and bringing to roughly 34,000 the numbers of workers on strike against the three car makers.

The strike at the truck plant that builds the Super Duty pickup, Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition large SUVs took the automaker by surprise, a particular blow as the lineup represents the company's most lucrative products, generating $25 billion a year in revenue.

Ford said it can't improve on its offer of a 23% pay increase without hurting its ability to invest in its business. Fain had last week disclosed that Ford's proposal included the 23% hike, better than the 20% offers from General Motors and Stellantis, Chrysler's parent.

The union leader also hinted at further action targeting Stellantis, which also owns Dodge and Ram.

The UAW began its walkouts against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on Sept. 15 with workers walking off the job at one assembly plant from each.