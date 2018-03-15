2 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Birmingham hospital, authorities say

Two people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting at the UAB Highlands hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said. Another person was shot, CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT reports.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston said the shooter was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The hospital confirmed to CBS News that one of their employees was killed and other was shot. Williston told WIAT that one victim died during surgery.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue said authorities are unsure of the shooter's relation to the victims and whether the victims worked at the hospital. He added that police "still have a lot to find out."

Police say the scene is secure and authorities issued an "all clear" alert about 7:45 p.m. after ordering students to shelter-in-place.

Al.com reports paramedics were entering the building through the same-day surgery entrance and being taken to the second floor where the victims were believed to be located.

UAB tweeted late Wednesday that all surgeries scheduled for Thursday at the hospital where the shooting occurred were being canceled.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.