U.S. added 336,000 jobs in September, blowing past forecasts

By Kate Gibson

/ MoneyWatch

The U.S. economy created 336,000 jobs last month, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday. The blowout number proved nearly double economists' expectations for September. 

Economists had expected 170,000 new jobs in September, according to a poll by FactSet.

The jobless rate stood at 3.8% in September, the government reported.

This is a developing story.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 8:39 AM

