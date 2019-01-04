U.S.-China trade talks: China says it is restarting trade talks with U.S.

American envoys are expected in Beijing for talks Monday in a tariff battle over Chinese technology ambitions that threatens to hobble global economic growth.

The two days of meetings are aimed at carrying out the Dec. 1 truce by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping that postponed additional tariff hikes, the Ministry of Commerce announced Friday. It said the American delegation will be led by a deputy U.S. trade representative, Jeffrey D. Gerrish, but gave no other details of the agenda or participants.

Signs are emerging that the trade war is impacting U.S. businesses. Apple on Wednesday pointed to trade tensions as one reason for weaker-than-expected demand for its flagship iPhone in China. New data released on Thursday suggest the trade war is also taking a toll on the U.S. manufacturing sector as a whole.

The American Embassy in Beijing didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and additional details about the new round of trade talks.

Arrest tensions

The talks are going ahead despite tension over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Canada on U.S. charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

The two governments express interest in a settlement but give no indication their stances have shifted.

They hope to have "positive and constructive discussions," said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang.

The clash reflects American anxiety about China's emergence as a competitor in telecoms, solar power and other technologies and complaints by Washington, Europe and other trading partners that Beijing's tactics violate its market-opening obligations.

Made in China 2025

Trump wants Beijing to roll back initiatives including "Made in China 2025," which calls for state-led creation of champions in robotics, artificial intelligence and other fields. American officials worry those might erode U.S. industrial leadership.

China's leaders have offered to narrow its politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more soybeans, natural gas and other American exports. But they reject pressure to scrap technology initiatives they see as a path to prosperity and global influence.

Both governments face economic pressure to reach a settlement.

Chinese economic growth fell to a post-global crisis of 6.5 percent in the quarter ending in September. Auto sales tumbled 16 percent in November over a year earlier and weak real estate sales are forcing developers to cut prices.

Third-quarter U.S. growth was 3.4 percent and unemployment is at a five-decade low. But surveys show consumer confidence is weakening due to concern growth will moderate this year.

European stance

Beijing has tried in vain to recruit France, Germany, South Korea and other governments as allies against Trump. They criticize his tactics but echo U.S. complaints about Chinese industrial policy and market barriers.

The European Union filed its own challenged in the World Trade Organization in June against Chinese regulations the 28-nation trade bloc said hamper the ability of foreign companies to protect and profit from their own technology.

Washington has imposed punitive tariffs of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing responded by imposing penalties on $110 billion of American goods, slowing down customs clearance for U.S. companies and suspending issuance of licenses in finance and other industries.

Tariff hiatus

Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day postponement of more tariff hikes due to take effect Jan. 1. But economists say that is too little time to resolve the sprawling disputes that bedevil U.S.-Chinese relations.

The decision to hold this week's talks at a deputy minister level reflects the need to work out technical details before higher-level officials make "hard political decisions on major issues," said Tu Xinquan, director of the China Institute for World Trade Organization Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

The dispute has rattled companies and financial markets that worry it will drag on global economic growth that is showing signs of declining.

For their part, Chinese officials are unhappy with U.S. curbs on exports of "dual use" technology with possible military applications. They complain China's companies are treated unfairly in national security reviews of proposed corporate acquisitions, though almost all deals are approved unchanged.

More exports

Chinese exports to the United States held up through late 2018 despite Trump's tariff hikes. But that was due partly to exporters rushing to beat new duties — a trend that is fading.

Some manufacturers that serve the United States have shifted production to other countries.

The investment bank UBS said Friday that 37 percent of 200 manufacturers surveyed said they have shifted out of China over the past 12 months. It said the threat of U.S. tariff hikes was the "dominating factor" for nearly half, while others moved due to higher costs or tighter environmental regulation.

Another 33 percent of companies said they plan to move out of China in the next six to 12 months, according to the UBS report.

Despite the December truce, "most firms expect trade war to escalate," the report said.