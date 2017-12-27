Two earthquakes shake San Jose area hours apart

EAST SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck East San Jose just hours after a temblor hit elsewhere in Santa Clara County Tuesday night, reports CBS San Francisco.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck at 10:32 p.m.

The quake was felt throughout the Bay area, all the way in Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, the station says.

This was the second shaker Tuesday night on the Calaveras Fault, with one at 7:19 p.m. registering 3.1 near San Martin, also in Santa Clara County.

There were no early reports of injuries or damage.

Mike McCluskey, who lives in Saratoga, posted on the CBS San Francisco Facebook page that he felt "moderate shaking."

Christine Hinsch reported feeling it in Morgan Hill, while Raymond Sinsley posted he "felt it in Los Gatos for about 2 seconds."

Peggy Wolf posted that her home was shaken in Pleasanton, while Ana Rosas from Dublin posted that her "bed swayed for a second."

Beate Boultinghouse posted he felt "a bit of swaying on Russian Hill" in San Francisco.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he felt it and urged people via Twitter "to ready your home kit & be prepared" for earthquakes.

https://twitter.com/sliccardo/status/945914495469101058

The USGS upgraded the East San Jose temblor from a 3.8 magnitude to a 3.9 magnitude earthquake shortly after the quake.