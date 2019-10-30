Twitter ending all political ads

Twitter is halting all political advertisements across its social media platform starting late next month, founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday.

"Political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey said in a series of tweets.

"A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," he said.

"While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics," Dorsey added.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

The ban on political ads takes effect November 22, with a few exceptions, such as ads that encouraging voter registration. A detailed policy will be in place by November 15, Dorsey said.

Twitter's policy stands in sharp contrast with rival Facebook, which has come under fire for its decision to allow lies in political ads.

This is a developing story...