Four people killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital; gunman also dead
Four people were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla., police said. The gunman is also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
The shooting occurred a little before 6 p.m. local time on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle in the hospital's Natalie Building, police said.
Police did not indicate if there were any additional injuries.
Tulsa police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were still canvassing the building as of 6:20 p.m. local time.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
