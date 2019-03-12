Tucker Carlson refuses to apologize to "mob" for Bubba the Love Sponge comments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made past derogatory comments about women in an interview with radio shock jock "Bubba the Love Sponge," according to a liberal media watchdog

Transcripts of other interviews also have Carlson questioning Barack Obama's race and insulting Iraqis

Carlson has declined to apologize, saying he will "never bow to the mob"



Tucker Carlson refused to apologize on Monday night for comments he made on a shock-jock radio show in which he compared women to "dogs" and described them as "extremely primitive," saying he will "never bow to the mob."

The furor over Carlson's misogynistic remarks, made on a shock-jock show called "Bubba the Love Sponge" between 2006 and 20011, appears to be widening after Media Matters for America on Monday night published another set of comments from the radio program. In the latest transcriptions, Carlson makes disparaging and racist comments about the Obamas, Afghanistan and Iraqis, referring to the latter as "semiliterate primitive monkeys."

Media Matters for America is a liberal-leaning nonprofit group that monitors politically conservative media.

On his Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson opened by criticizing the negative response to his comments, describing the backlash as "the great American outrage machine." He said he found the furor was "bewildering," pointing out that his comments were made several years ago, and added that he would "never bow to the mob. Ever. No matter what."

As he was making his avowal on Fox News, Media Matters for America published a new batch of transcripts from "Bubba the Love Sponge," which highlighted racist comments made by Carlson on the show between 2006 and 2009.

While his fans appear to be supporting him -- including Donald Trump Jr. -- others are urging Fox News to fire Carlson, tweeting with the #FireTuckerCarlson hashtag, and urging his advertisers to drop him.

This is how to handle the outrage mob. Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal. https://t.co/gngwi5EKy4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019

On Monday, AstraZeneca said it had stopped advertising on his show earlier this year and has no plans to run on the programs in the future.

Few national advertisers aired commercials during Carlson's Monday night show, according to Variety. Instead, the show's sponsors included mostly direct-response ads and promotions for other Fox shows, the publication noted.

Others pointed out that Carlson hadn't addressed the substance of his sexist and racist comments, including Joe Walsh, a conservative talk show host and former congressman.

Carlson "said some ugly things awhile back, and he hasn't addressed at all the SUBSTANCE of what he said. Was he just kidding? Did he mean what he said? I doubt Tucker would ever let a Democrat get away with doing that," Walsh tweeted.

I agree the outrage mob & the gotcha game suck, but @TuckerCarlson said some ugly things awhile back, and he hasn't addressed at all the SUBSTANCE of what he said. Was he just kidding? Did he mean what he said? I doubt Tucker would ever let a Democrat get away with doing that. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 12, 2019

Below are some of Carlson's comments released on Monday by Media Matters for America.