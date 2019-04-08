Federal judge blocks Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers

A federal judge issued an order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from implementing and expanding its "remain in Mexico" policy, which requires certain non-Mexican migrants who claim asylum at ports of entry along the border to wait in Mexico while their requests are processed.

The order by U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California takes effect Friday afternoon. It represents yet another defeat in court for President Trump and his immigration agenda at a time when he has grown increasingly frustrated over an unprecedented flow of Central American migrant families heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.

His Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Nielsen Kirstjen tendered her resignation Sunday as part of a major overhaul of the agency engineered by White House senior adviser and immigration hawk, Stephen Miller.

Officially called the "Migration Protection Protocols," the policy has been expanded by the administration after it first debuted at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego in late January.

