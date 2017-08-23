Trump's approval rating stands at 35 percent, poll says

President Trump's job approval rating has fallen over the last week, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday.

The poll found that 35 percent approve of the president's job while 59 percent disapprove. A Quinnipiac University survey released last week found that Mr. Trump's job approval was 4 percentage points higher at the time.

Sixty-two percent of voters say that the president is doing more to divide the nation and 31 percent said that he is doing more to unite the country, the latest poll found.

Sixty percent of people said that they disapprove of the president's response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, while 32 percent approve. Fifty-nine percent of voters said that Mr. Trump's decisions and behavior have provoked white supremacist groups while only 3 percent said he has discouraged them. Thirty-five percent said the president has not affected those groups.

Nearly two-thirds said that they disapprove of the way the president is handling race relations. Sixty-two percent of people also said that the prejudice against Jewish people is a "very serious or "somewhat serious problem."

While more than half of voters said they trust the media more than Mr. Trump to deliver the truth about important issues, a majority also disapprove of the way the media covers the president, the poll found.

Earlier this month, 33 percent approved of Mr. Trump's job in office, which was the lowest approval number since his inauguration in January.

The poll surveyed 1,514 voters between August 17 and 22 with a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.