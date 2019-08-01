Trump says he didn't discuss Russian meddling with Putin, casts doubt on Mueller testimony

President Trump would not say he believes Russia is still meddling in U.S. elections, telling reporters on the White House South Lawn Thursday he isn't sure former special counsel Robert Mueller knows what he's talking about.

Mueller testified on Capitol Hill last week that Russia is indeed still meddling as the U.S. prepares for the 2020 presidential election. "They're doing it as we sit here," Mueller told members of Congress.

When a reporter pointed out Mueller's assessment that Russia is still meddling in U.S. elections and asked whether Mr. Trump raised that in his Wednesday conversation with Putin, Mr. Trump retorted, "You don't really believe is. Do you believe this?"

The president said the topic didn't arise in conversation with Putin when the two spoke on Wednesday. They mostly spoke about wildfires in Siberia, Mr. Trump said, before going on to question Mueller's capabilities.

"I watched Mueller," Mr. Trump said. "I'm not sure Mueller knows what's going on, if you want to know the truth. But all I do know is that he said no collusion with us and ultimately no obstruction. … As far as Mueller's performance, you would have to say it was maybe not so good."

Mr. Trump's history of hesitating to criticize Putin has earned him intense criticism from critics and even from some of his allies.



