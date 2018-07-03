Trump vows to help Harley-Davidson competitors move into the U.S.

President Donald Trump says his administration is courting motorcycle companies that want to move to the U.S. after Harley-Davidson disclosed last week it would move some assembly overseas.

Harley-Davidson drew Mr. Trump's wrath last week after the manufacturer announced it's moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blamed the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs President Trump has imposed on EU steel and aluminum products.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday on Twitter that Harley-Davidson customers aren't happy with the Milwaukee-based company's announcement. He also noted that sales were down 7 percent in 2017, even though a sales drop last year cannot be attributed to Harley-Davidson's announcement last week.

"The U.S. is where the Action is!" the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump didn't name any motorcycle companies. The White House had no immediate comment for the Associated Press.