Trump to sign spending bill and declare national emergency over border





President Trump -- dissatisfied with the funding Congress is providing him for barriers at the southern border -- will sign the bill to fund the government and declare a national emergency to free up more funds to build his wall. The president's decision to declare a national emergency is already facing criticism from some Republicans, and potential lawsuits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't rule out a legal challenge on Thursday. Mr. Trump will address the situation at the border from the White House Rose Garden Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern. The president's address can be watched in the live player above, and CBS News will also air a special report at 10 a.m.

Some Republicans are speaking out A handful of Republicans are already expressing their disappointment in Mr. Trump's decision to declare a national emergency, suggesting doing so is constitutionally questionable. "Declaring a national emergency for this purpose would be a mistake on the part of the president," Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, adding that a declaration undermines Congress. "It is also of dubious constitutionality," she said. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida also spoke out against the president's decision. "We have a crisis at our southern border, but no crisis justifies violating the Constitution," Rubio said. "Today's national emergency is border security. But a future president may use this exact same tactic to impose the Green New Deal. I will wait to see what statutory or constitutional power the president relies on to justify such a declaration before making any definitive statement. But I am skeptical it will be something I can support." Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan called it an "embarrassing" day for conservatism. "What a bad (frankly, embarrassing) day for constitutional and fiscal conservatism," Amash tweeted. "The Senate confirms Bill Barr as attorney general, congressional leaders conspire to advance a $333 billion wasteful spending bill, and @POTUS plans to declare an emergency for a non-emergency."