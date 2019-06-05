Trump says Meghan Markle isn't nasty – but was "nasty about" him

President Trump says he doesn't think Meghan Markle is "nasty" - just that the American-born Duchess of Sussex was "nasty about" him.

Attempting to clean up a diplomatic spat that's emerged during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Mr. Trump told Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" Wednesday he didn't mean to be insulting.

Mr. Trump said, "She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't."

The president lashed out at Markle in an interview with The Sun tabloid just days before his visit when he was presented with critical remarks she'd made about him. He told The Sun, "I didn't know she was nasty."

Markle, Prince Harry's wife and the first American to become a member of Britain's royal family, reportedly declined to meet Mr. Trump during his U.K stay. She just became a mother and is said to have cited that as her reason, but has expressed negative opinions of Mr. Trump before, calling him "divisive" and a "misogynist."

Mr. Trump said the controversy didn't come up when he spoke with Prince Harry who, he told Morgan, "couldn't have been nicer," adding, "The Royal Family is really nice."