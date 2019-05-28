Meghan Markle will not meet President Trump during his upcoming U.K. visit

Has Meghan Markle bowed out of meeting President Trump? The president's itinerary for his upcoming state visit to the U.K. has been released — and the Duchess of Sussex is nowhere on it.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will have a ceremonial welcome by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace to kick off the visit June 3, BBC News reports. Mr. Trump will also meet several members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

And while new dad Prince Harry is scheduled to join the group for lunch with Mr. Trump, it appears Meghan will be sitting it out — perhaps staying home with baby Archie.

Meghan's schedule does not necessarily have any political overtones. She just gave birth May 6 and has not yet resumed public events. But she has expressed her distaste for Mr, Trump in the past. In a 2016 interview with Comedy Central's Larry Wilmore, she called then-candidate Trump "divisive."

Meghan, who was an actress on the TV show "Suits" at the time, also hinted at her support for Hillary Clinton. "You're not just voting for a woman, if it's Hillary, because she's a woman," Meghan said. "But certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world."

President Trump's past visit to Britain stirred up some drama. Hordes of protestors took to the streets of London in July 2018, even flying a "Trump baby" balloon overhead. The protests followed Mr. Trump to his golf resort in Scotland, where dozen demonstrators staged a "protest picnic," chanting "Trump is a racist! Trump is a liar!"

During his upcoming visit, Mr. Trump will also attend a banquet at the palace with the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with other prominent U.K. figures and Americans living in Britain, BBC News reports.

Meghan won't be among them — but she would not necessarily be expected to attend such an event, as her husband is not immediately in line to the throne.

Mr. Trump will also be meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Teresa May, who announced last week that she'll be stepping down in June. Mr. Trump's trip is timed to coincide with events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.