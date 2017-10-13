Trump tweets about Obamacare "imploding" after decision to halt subsidies

President Trump said Friday that Democrats should call him after his decision to stop Obamacare subsidies to insurance companies because he said the health care law is "imploding."

Mr. Trump made the comment early Friday on Twitter, after announcing that he's halting the cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments Thursday night.

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

The president later added that "piece by piece" his administration or Republicans would give Americans the health care "it deserves."

"Based on guidance from the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services has concluded that there is no appropriation for cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies under Obamacare," the White House said in a statement Thursday night. "In light of this analysis, the government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments."

These payments are made to health insurers to help low-income people enrolled under the health care law with out-of-pocket expenses. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected in August that cutting off the payments would result in premiums going up 20 percent next year and the federal deficit growing by $194 billion over a decade.

Earlier in the day Thursday, the president signed an executive order aimed at beginning to dismantle the 2010 health care law.

Congressional Republicans failed this year to repeal Obamacare because proposals lacked enough GOP support in the Senate.