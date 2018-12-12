Trump silent so far on Cohen sentencing

President Trump made his first public appearance since the sentencing of his former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday without saying a word about his longtime attorney who spoke out against him in court.

The president ignored shouted questions about Cohen after signing an executive order creating a White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to boost development in economically depressed areas. Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday over campaign finance violations from paying women who alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also announced Wednesday it reached an agreement with the National Enquirer's parent company over its payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. McDougal has alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Mr. Trump. The office said in a press release that the company "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment ... in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate."

The White House has yet to comment.

But Mr. Trump, known to often make announcements and air grievances on Twitter, always has that option.