Karen McDougal, ex-Playboy model alleging affair with Trump, speaks out

Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who allegedly had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and is now claiming in a lawsuit that his allies colluded against her to keep her silent, says that Mr. Trump attempted to pay her after they were intimate.

"Well after we had been intimate, he tried to pay me," McDougal told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview airing Thursday night. "And I actually did not take that."

McDougal is suing American Media Inc., which owns several tabloids including the National Enquirer, claiming AMI attempted to stifle her from speaking out about the affair. McDougal purportedly accepted $150,000 from AMI. She sold her story, and in return, expected chances to write and model. But AMI never published anything about the alleged affair.

Asked to reiterate her claim that Mr. Trump attempted to pay her, McDougal reemphasized that to Cooper.

"He did," she said. "And I said, I just had this look, I just, I don't even know how to describe the look on my face, it must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that number one, and number two, does he think I'm in this for money, and that's why I'm here tonight?

Or is this a normal thing. I don't know. But I looked at him and said, that's not me, I'm not that kind of girl. And he looked at me and said oh, and he said you're really special. And I said thank you. So I left, and I got into the car...and started crying. I was really sad. It really hurt me, but I went back."

McDougal told CBS News in a statement earlier this week that AMI "lied" to her.

"AMI lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me. I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives, and its lawyers," McDougal said.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, also has filed a lawsuit relating to an alleged 2006 relationship with Mr. Trump. She has filed a lawsuit against the president and his personal lawyer over what she believes is an invalid non-disclosure agreement for her silence. She will appear on CBS News' "60 Minutes" Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.