Trump speaks at meeting of nation's governors before departing for Hanoi -- live updates

President Trump is speaking at a business session with governors from around the country at the White House on Monday. Mr. trump's remarks come just hours before he is set to leave for Hanoi, Vietnam where he is expected to sit down once again with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in the hopes of finally delivering on promises toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

During a Sunday evening event with the group of governors, the president said that he's "not in a rush" on denuclearization, and "as long as there's no testing, we're happy." This comes after the leaders signed a "pretty comprehensive" joint document last June, which laid out commitments for the North to work toward complete and verifiable denuclearization of the region. Intelligence officials claim, however, that the North still poses as a threat to the U.S. and has failed to deliver on making any real efforts toward completely removing nuclear weapons from their stockpile.

Mr. Trump in his Sunday remarks also addressed the ongoing China trade talks, saying he thinks they'll have big news to announce over the next "week or two." Earlier, he pushed back a March 1 deadline of imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

CBS News' Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.