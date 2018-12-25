Trump says shutdown will continue until his border wall demand is met

Washington — As the partial government shutdown continues through the holidays, President Trump said the impasse in budget negotiations will continue until his $5 billion demand for border wall funding is met.

"I can't tell you when the government is going to reopen," Mr. Trump said on Christmas morning after hosting a video conference call with U.S. troops stationed overseas to thank them for their service. "I can tell you it's not going to reopen until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they'd like to call it. I'll call it whatever they want, but it's all the same thing."

Asked about the hundreds of thousands of federal employees working without pay or furloughed during the shutdown, the president said workers want the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mr. Trump also lamented canceling his holiday trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as the government remains partially closed.

"The people of the country want border security," he said, adding, "The only ones who don't are Democrats." A CBS News poll conducted in mid-November found 59 percent of Americans oppose building a border wall.