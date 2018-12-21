CBS News poll: Most Americans don't support building the wall

Reporting by Anthony Salvanto and Jennifer De Pinto

President Trump has said he will not support a partial government funding bill which does not provide money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that building a wall is the will of the people. But a new CBS News poll find that 59 percent of Americans oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Roughly eight in 10 Republicans favor building it.

"This is not merely my campaign promise, this is the promise every lawmaker made. It the solemn promise to protect and defend the United States of America and it is our sacred obligation. We have no choice," Mr. Trump said Tuesday during a bill signing for a farm bill.

The division over the wall is split along partisan lines. Eighty-four percent of Democrats oppose building a wall, as well as 66 percent of independents, according to the poll. In contrast, 79 percent of Republicans support building a wall.