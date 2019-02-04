Trump says "only way" Democrats can win is to "bring out" impeachment

President Trump says that the "only way" Democrats could possibly win in 2020 is to "bring out the artificial way of impeachment." But in an exclusive interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, the president defended his leadership of the country, saying "you can't impeach somebody for doing the best job of any president, in the history of our country, for the first two years."

Mr. Trump called the suggestion of impeachment proceedings a "political" call and instead slammed Democrats for their stance on abortion access.

"The only thing I've done is created, maybe, the best economy we've had in the history of our country. And the only way they can win- I look at these folks with the horrible situation right now on abortion, where they're saying late term- they're not even talking about late term. They're talking about the baby is born and they can kill this child, this innocent child. What they're doing on abortion, what they're doing on high taxes, what they're doing at the border, what they're doing in so many different ways," said Mr. Trump.

His comments come after Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam came under fire for controversial comments he made on late-term abortion procedures. Northam was discussing a new bill in the Virginia state legislature that would potentially loosen restrictions on abortions during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Mr. Trump went on to claim that Democrats "want to take our wealth and give it away" with higher taxes.

"If you look at what they're running on, they can't win," the president added.

At least 5 Democrats have officially committed to challenging President Trump in the 2020 election and three others who have formed exploratory committees to weigh their options on entering the race.