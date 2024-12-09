Trump taps San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon for assistant AG at Department of Justice

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-9-24 PIX Now afternoon edition 12-9-24 09:08

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday he will nominate a Bay Area lawyer for a position at the U.S. Department of Justice as assistant attorney general for civil rights.

"I'm extremely honored by President Trump's nomination to assist with our nation's civil rights agenda. It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by @PamBondi. I cannot wait to get to work," Harmeet Dhillon said in a post on X.

Dhillon is based in San Francisco and practices commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights and election law matters, according to her professional bio.

She founded her own law group in 2006, is a Republican National Committee member and previously held the position of vice chairwoman for the California Republican Party.

In 2017, Dhillon represented the Berkeley College Republicans in a lawsuit after the university had initially called off an event where Ann Coulter was going to speak. She also filed a federal lawsuit against California and the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, accusing the agency of failing to verify citizenship for voter registration.