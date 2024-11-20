Watch CBS News
Trump taps Russ Vought, one of the authors of Project 2025, to lead budget office again

By Ed O'Keefe, Major Garrett

/ CBS News

Breaking down Trump's latest Cabinet picks
Breaking down Trump's latest Cabinet picks 02:04

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and budget, according to two sources close to the transition. 

If confirmed, this will be Vought's second time in the role. He served as OMB director during Trump's first term, too.

Vought wrote a chapter of The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 blueprint — his chapter covers the "Executive Office of the President." 

The OMB director's office develops the president's proposed budget, and it's responsible for executing the president's agenda across the federal government. 

Trump continues to make new appointments and nominations on a nearly daily basis. As CBS News has previously reported, the president-elect aims to announce all of his Cabinet-level picks by Thanksgiving.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

