Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star, Giuliani says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Trump had told reporters that he was not aware of the payment and that he didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money.

Giuliani made the revelation during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity."

He also says the payment "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal" because "that money was not campaign money."

Giuliani told host Sean Hannity that Mr. Trump "didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement," adding, "Michael would take care of things like this."

He said later on "Hannity" that the president "reimbursed that over a period of several months."

Daniels claims she had sex with Mr. Trump in 2006, months after his third wife gave birth to his youngest child.

She was paid $130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the allegations. President Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

In April, he replied, "No," to reporters who asked him whether he had any knowledge of the payment to the adult film actress. "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen," he added. "Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."