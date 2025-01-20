Trump reinstates Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism, reversing Biden's decision

Cuba begins releasing political prisoners Cuba begins releasing political prisoners 03:13

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump reinstated Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing an executive order issued by former President Joe Biden just last week.

Biden had announced plans to lift the designation as part of a Vatican-brokered deal to free political prisoners in Cuba.

Following the announcement, Cuban authorities began releasing detainees, including some arrested during the 2021 protests over economic hardships and government policies.

Among those freed was 24-year-old Reyna Yacnara Barreto Batista, who had been serving a four-year sentence for public disorder.

Barreto Batista told the AP she and eight others were released from a prison in Camagüey, though officials warned them their release was conditional on good behavior.

The Cuban government stated it planned to release 553 prisoners gradually, framing the move as part of the Vatican's 2025 Jubilee celebration, not directly tied to U.S. actions.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez criticized the reinstatement of the terrorism designation, calling it "a tool of political coercion" rather than a genuine effort to combat terrorism.

Mr. Trump's reversal aligns with his administration's hardline stance on Cuba and is supported by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has long advocated for sanctions against the island nation.