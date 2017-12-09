Trump records robocall for Roy Moore ahead of Alabama special election

President Trump has recorded a robocall for Roy Moore, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. The robocall comes days after Mr. Trump officially endorsed Moore, and just a few days ahead of Tuesday's special election.

"The president has recorded a robocall for Roy Moore's Senate campaign," White House spokesman Raj Shah told CBS News.

Politico first reported the robocall recording. Mr. Trump has thrown his full support behind Moore, insisting the country can't afford to have a Democrat in the Senate. Mr. Trump used some of his "Make America Great Again" rally in Pensacola, Florida, Friday night to push support for Moore, and criticize Doug Jones, the Democrat in the race.

"We cannot afford -- this country, the future of this country cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate -- we can't afford it, folks," he added. "We can't afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, we can't do it," Mr. Trump said Friday night.

According to a CBS News poll released last Sunday, Moore leads Jones 49 percent to 43 percent. The vast majority of Republican voters do not believe the accusations leveled against Moore. Still, Jones has out-fundraised Moore, bringing in $10.1 million to Moore's nearly $1.8 million from Oct. 1 through Nov. 22, according to a recent Federal Election Commission filing.

Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.