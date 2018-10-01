Trump rallies supporters in Tennessee — live updates

President Trump is rallying supporters in Johnson City, Tennessee, Monday night, as he continues to ramp up voters ahead of the contentious November midterm elections. He's trying to bolster support for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who faces a close Senate race against Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

The rally comes as the president, at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he has directed the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to add to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's background file. At a press conference in the White House Rose Garden Monday, Mr. Trump said he wants a "comprehensive" investigation, and the FBI should interview "anybody," within reason.

On Monday, the president also announced a new trade deal reached in the 11th hour with Canada and Mexico — the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the president has decried as one of the worst trade deals ever, and vowed to renegotiate.

Mr. Trump's rally in Tennessee is one of a string of pre-midterm rallies. He was in West Virginia Saturday night, and has rallies in Mississippi Tuesday and in Minnesota Thursday.

