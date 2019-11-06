Watch live: Trump campaigns against only Democratic governor in the South

President Trump is going to Louisiana on Wednesday to rally his supporters to vote out the only Democrat holding a statewide office there. The race pits John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the South, against businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards initially held a slight advantage, but the outcome has become a tossup since Edwards fell shy of the 50% he needed to avoid the November runoff.

How to watch the Louisiana Trump rally

What: President Trump rally

President Trump rally Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Monroe Civic Center – Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe Civic Center – Monroe, Louisiana Online stream: Watch in the video player above

Mr. Trump's visit comes on the heels of Election Day in Kentucky and Mississippi — the only other states with a governor's race this year. Louisiana's election isn't until Saturday, November 16, but early voting already started, and Mr. Trump is urging his supporters to cast their ballots now.

"Louisiana, get out and Vote Early for @EddieRispone as your next Governor. Lower Taxes and car insurance. Will protect your 2nd Amendment. John Bel Edwards is always fighting our MAGA Agenda. Wants to raise your taxes and car insurance to the sky. Vote for Republican Eddie R!," he tweeted on Monday.Rispone, a millionaire construction magnate and prominent GOP donor making his first bid for public office, often paints himself as a Trump-like outsider who wouldn't be a "politically correct" governor. He contrasts his image with Edwards by frequently associating him with the establishment and pointing out that he was a superdelegate for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Edwards, however, is socially conservative on some key issues, including abortion. He was part of a wave of governors this year who signed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Louisiana — which could become the first state without legal abortion access, depending on the outcome of a Supreme Court case — has the highest percentage of people who believe all forms of abortion should be illegal.

Trump won the state of Louisiana in 2016 with 58% of the vote.

Only five governors in Louisiana's history have won a second term.