Trump participates in swearing-in of Gina Haspel after successful confirmation -- live stream

President Trump is participating in the swearing-in ceremony of Gina Haspel as she becomes the CIA's first female director in the agency's history. On Thursday, the Senate voted, 54-45, to confirm Haspel, one day after the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a 10-5 vote, reported her nomination favorably. Overall, six Democrats voted in support of her candidacy; two Republicans, Sens. Flake and Paul, opposed it.

Haspel's past connection to enhanced interrogation and her current views on the morality of the program made up the overwhelming focus of her confirmation process.

Although only three years of her 33-year career at the CIA were spent working within the agency's counterterrorism operations, it was principally that period that proved to be of highest interest and of greatest concern to senators examining her eligibility.

Mr. Trump originally nominated Haspel to the post in March, in a tweet, while announcing that her predecessor, former CIA director Mike Pompeo, was being tapped to lead the State Department.