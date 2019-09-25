Trump holds news conference after release of Ukraine call summary

President Trump is holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. ET today in New York, where he has been meeting with world leaders at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

The news conference comes a day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

On Wednesday morning, the White House released a summary transcript of a phone call Mr. Trump had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting later in the day and addressed the media.