Trump holds news conference after release of Ukraine call summary

President Trump is holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. ET today in New York, where he has been meeting with world leaders at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. 

  • Date: Wednesday September 25, 2019
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Who: President Donald Trump
  • Location: New York, New York
The news conference comes a day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president. 

On Wednesday morning, the White House released a summary transcript of a phone call Mr. Trump had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting later in the day and addressed the media.

