Trump holds news conference after release of Ukraine call summary
President Trump is holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. ET today in New York, where he has been meeting with world leaders at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.
Watch live stream on CBSN in the player above.
- Date: Wednesday September 25, 2019
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Who: President Donald Trump
- Location: New York, New York
- Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the player above
The news conference comes a day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.
On Wednesday morning, the White House released a summary transcript of a phone call Mr. Trump had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting later in the day and addressed the media.