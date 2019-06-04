Impeachment tracker: How many Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump?

The majority of House Democrats do not support opening an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, but a growing minority are pressuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to do so. In late July, the House Judiciary Committee said in a court filing that it is actively considering articles of impeachment and seeks access to material redacted from the special counsel's report in order to decide whether to move forward with the process.

Although a handful of Democrats have called for Mr. Trump's impeachment for months or even years, many lawmakers are beginning to consider opening an impeachment inquiry against the president in light of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While that investigation found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia to influence the election, it did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice. Mueller identified 11 instances of possible obstruction, but he made no determination on this, having concluded that doing so would not be in keeping with a legal opinion held by the Justice Department on the treatment of a sitting president. Attorney General William Barr determined the president did not commit obstruction of justice.

"As set forth in the report, after the investigation, if we had confidence that the president did not clearly commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller told reporters in a news conference in May. Under questioning by Congress, Mueller stood by the assessment of his report and reiterated that the president was not exonerated by it.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks during an event with activist groups to deliver over ten million petition signatures to Congress urging the U.S. House of Representatives to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. / Getty Images

Here is a list of members of Congress who have so far called for opening an impeachment inquiry against the president.

House of Representatives

Democrats

Alma Adams (North Carolina) Nanette Barragán (California) Joyce Beatty (Ohio) Don Beyer (Virginia) Earl Blumenauer (Oregon) Suzanne Bonamici (Michigan) Brendan Boyle (Pennsylvania) Julia Brownley (California) G.K. Butterfield (North Carolina) Tony Cárdenas (California) Andre Carson (Indiana) Sean Casten (Illinois) Joaquin Castro (Texas) David Cicilline (Rhode Island) Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) Yvette Clarke (New York) William Lacy Clay (Missouri) Steve Cohen (Tennessee) Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey) Danny Davis (Illinois) Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania) Peter DeFazio (Oregon) Diana DeGette (Colorado) Suzan Del Bene (Washington) Val Demings (Florida) Mark DeSaulnier (California) Lloyd Doggett (Texas) Mike Doyle (Pennsylvania) Veronica Escobar (Texas) Adriano Espaillat (New York) Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania) Marcia Fudge (Ohio) Ruben Gallego (Arizona) John Garamendi (California) Jesús "Chuy" Garcia (Illinois) Jimmy Gomez (California) Al Green (Texas) Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) Denny Heck (Washington) Brian Higgins (New York) Jim Himes (Connecticut) Jared Huffman (California) Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) Pramila Jayapal (Washington) Robin Kelly (Illinois) Joe Kennedy III (Massachusetts) Dan Kildee (Michigan) Derek Kilmer (Washington) Ann Kirkpatrick (Arizona) Annie Kuster (New Hampshire) Rick Larsen (Washington) Brenda Lawrence (Michigan) Barbara Lee (California) Andy Levin (Michigan) Mike Levin (California) Ted Lieu (California) Alan Lowenthal (California) Tom Malinowski (New Jersey) Carolyn Maloney (New York) Doris Matsui (California) Betty McCollum (Minnesota) Jim McGovern (Massachusetts) Gwen Moore (Michigan) Seth Moulton (Massachusetts) Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Florida) Grace Napolitano (California) Joseph Neguse (Colorado) Donald Norcross (New Jersey) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) Chris Pappas (New Hampshire) Bill Pascrell (New Jersey) Scott Peters (California) Chellie Pingree (Massachusetts) Mark Pocan (Wisconsin) Katie Porter (California) Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) Mike Quigley (Illinois) Jamie Raskin (Maryland) Kathleen Rice (New York) Cedric Richmond (Louisiana) Lisa Blunt Rochester (Delaware) Harley Rouda (California) Lucille Roybal-Allard (California) Bobby Rush (Illinois) Tim Ryan (Ohio) Mary Gay Scanlon (Pennsylvania) Jan Schakowsky (Illinois) Kim Schrier (Washington) Brad Sherman (California) Adam Smith (Washington) Jackie Speier (California) Greg Stanton (Arizona) Eric Swalwell (California) Bennie Thompson (Mississippi) Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) Paul Tonko (New York) Norma Torres (California) Lori Trahan (Massachusetts) Juan Vargas (California) Filemon Vela (Texas) Nydia Velázquez (New York) Maxine Waters (California) Peter Welch (Vermont) John Yarmuth (Kentucky)

Republicans

Justin Amash (Michigan)

Senate

Democrats

Cory Booker (New Jersey) Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) Kamala Harris (California) Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Independents

Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Rebecca Kaplan and Grace Segers contributed to this report