Trump military parade estimated to cost $92 million

A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate, according to the Associated Press.

The official — who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been released yet — says about $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and would include security costs.

Details are not final and haven't been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The White House budget office earlier estimated to Congress the parade would cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Mr. Trump decided he wanted the parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration in Paris last year.

"It was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen," the president said in September. "It was two hours on the button, and was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and the spirit of France."

The event would be the first military parade since the end of the first Gulf War in 1991, the last time the U.S. could definitively declare victory in a war. The president has received some criticism for the parade, with some believing a display of military might would be reminiscent of parades in authoritarian regimes.