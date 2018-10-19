Trump meets with supporters in Arizona — live updates

President Trump has a packed schedule Friday in Arizona, where he will hold yet another "Make America Great Again" rally in the evening.

Mr. Trump is meeting with supporters in a closed-press roundtable Friday morning in Scottsdale, before delivering remarks at a closed-press joint fundraising committee luncheon for Republicans. In the afternoon, he'll tour Luke Air Force Base and take part in a roundtable on defense, one of his favorite topics.

The president is doing three "Make America Great Again" rallies three days in a row, after holding one in Montana Wednesday night. He will hold another rally in Elko, Nevada, Saturday night.

On Thursday night, even as he has blasted Democrats as the party of "mob" rule and declared Republicans the party of "law and order," Mr. Trump praised GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte for body-slamming a reporter last year. The president said anyone who can do a body slam like that is his kind of guy.

Meanwhile, the president is taking a wait-and-see approach to the possible death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Trump said on Thursday that he thinks Khashoggi is dead, but is waiting for the conclusion of Turkish and Saudi investigations before he casts blame. Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.