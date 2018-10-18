Trump rallies in Montana after sending inflammatory immigration tweets

President Trump is visiting Missoula, Montana, Thursday evening to rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and freshman Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte. Rosendale is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, whose campaign is doing surprisingly well for a state which voted for Mr. Trump by 20 points in 2016. Ironically, Missoula is in one of the few counties which voted for Hillary Clinton.

A September CBS News Battleground Tracker poll showed Tester leading Rosendale by two points.The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as "Edge Democrat."

Mr. Trump is traveling to Montana after sending a series of tweets in which he threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border and cut off payments to Latin American countries if they do not do a better job of preventing their citizens from entering the U.S. illegally.

"In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught — and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!" Mr. Trump said in one tweet. In another, he said that the "onslaught" of immigrants at the border was more important to him than the recently approved U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.

The president was reacting to a caravan of migrants from Honduras which is currently on its way to the U.S.

Mr. Trump, who often discusses immigration in his rallies, particularly focusing on the criminals entering the country illegally and building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He usually ties the issue of illegal immigration to Democrats, saying that they are the party of "open borders" and of "crime."

At the rally, the president is likely to bring up immigration, and perhaps the caravan as well. It's also likely he'll paint both Tester and Gianforte's Democratic opponent, Kathleen Williams, as radical left-wing Democrats who support abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- incorrectly lumping together Montana Democrats with the more progressive wing of the party. This is a pattern Mr. Trump follows when attacking the Democratic opponents of the Republicans for whom he is campaigning.

Mr. Trump also has personal animosity towards Tester, as the senator was instrumental in torpedoing the nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson for secretary for Veterans Affairs, due to allegations of substance abuse while working.